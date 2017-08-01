Boost for Ducks after striker Bruno signs up for more

Bruno Brito is one of three players that have put pen to paper and signed on for Aylesbury United this season as Glyn Creaser’s side get ready for next week’s Southern League opener.

A favourite among fans, the unpredictable Portuguese attacker, who played in China for Macau prior to his return to the UK in 2015, was Aylesbury’s top scorer last season and returns for his third season at the Ducks.

Lining up alongside Brito for United this season will be Reece Cameron, a versatile forward who will be entering his second season with the club, and also a new face in Chris Cordara-Soanes.

The 27-year old can either play as a central defender or left back, and was most recently with Brentwood Town having also played for Bedford Town and Bedford FC last season, as well as Cockfosters and Broxbourne Borough among others before that.

Both Cameron and Brito featured and scored for United when they marked their return to The Meadow, Chesham, with a 4-0 win over Tring Athletic lastweek.

After two seasons playing at Thame’s home ground, Aylesbury are back at The Meadow for the upcoming campaign.

Featuring new faces in the shape of right-back Ryan Coyle and a triallist striker formerly on Aldershot Town’s books, United moved the ball around well from the start.

Brito opened the scoring after just eight minutes from a well-worked team goal, and the Portuguese doubled his tally four minutes later.

Impressive 16-year old Jamie Jellis scored with a stunning effort to make it 3-0 at the interval.

The usual mass changes after the break disrupted the flow of the game, but Tring did manage to fashion more than they had in the first period.

But it was Aylesbury who were to have the last say when Cameron cut in from the left flank to bend home a fine goal and make the final score 4-0.

On Saturday, Aylesbury had a sterner examination when they fought back from two goals behind to draw their latest preseason friendly at Buckingham Athletic 2-2.

The Ducks were 2-0 down on the hour-mark but Ryan Coyle converted Lea Coulter’s cross-shot before Alex Collard’s fine half volley salvaged a draw.

Chesham are the opponents for Aylesbury’s final friendly this weekend.