Bewley scoops hat-trick of awards but Sonny is the manager’s pick at United’s annual do

Defender Jake Bewley and midfielder Sonny French were the two big winners at Aylesbury United’s presentation evening held last Friday at Rivets Sports and Social Club.

The annual ceremony, attended by both players and supporters, was hosted by the club’s supporters’ trust 21CD and its chairman Ron Syratt, who paid tribute to United’s season after they secured a solid mid-table finish.

Erika Robinson was then asked to present the Supporters’ Player of the Season, and after giving a fan’s view of the season and picking out several highlights, it was Jake Bewley who picked up the award for his performances at left-back.

Following that, chairman Graham Read and club stalwart Ken Turnbull were invited to give an overview of the season from the board.

Graham was saddened to hear of the passing of former Aylesbury FC chairman Danny Martone and said he would be sorely missed. Although they did not always see eye to eye, he had huge respect for the amount of work he put into getting Aylesbury FC to where they are today. There was a toast to Danny and to other absent friends.

Congratulations were provided to both the U18s, who are going for the treble, and to the U21s, who were crowned champions of the South Bucks Youth League.

The first team and management staff were congratulated on their performances this season and in particular for being the most disciplined team in the whole of the Southern League, culminating in winning the Southern League Fair Play and Respect Awards. Out of step 1-4 clubs nationally, they were seventh in the fair play league which was a great commendation.

Without the hard work of all volunteers and those who help around the club, there would be no club, so everyone was thanked for their efforts this season, particularly photographer Mike Snell whose unwavering dedication in snapping away on the sidelines was rewarded with the Clubman of the Year Trophy.

Next up to the stage came manager Glynn Creaser who presented the U21s with their league trophy before announcing Bewley as the Players’ Player of the Year.

Most Improved player went to Jordan Frederick while Creaser chose Sonny French for his Manager’s Player of the Year award after saying he had ‘never come across a player with so much strength in ability to run at players’, adding: “His performances and goals were one of the main catalysts in such an improvement this season.”

Glyn also thanked his management team of Ben Williams and Michael Hogg for their support and finished by saying the aim for next season is to finish higher in the league than the campaign just gone.

Finally, Ken Turnbull came forward to present Bewley with a trophy to mark his 100 appearances for the club.