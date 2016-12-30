Aylesbury derby reaction: Creaser looks to push on as Gordon seeks answers

There were contrasting emotions for Aylesbury’s two managers following United’s comprehensive 3-0 win over FC in last week’s derby.

Goals from Sonny French, Bruno Brito and Ryan Kinane helped the Ducks to a deserved three points as they outplayed their Aylesbury rivals.

The result continues United’s excellent season and lifts them up to 11th place in Division One Central of the Southern League.

After the match, manager Glyn Creaser said: “We set our stall out today and went about our business well. It was great to get three points at home and extra special because it was the Boxing Day derby.

“We managed the game in the right way today and it was good to keep a clean sheet.

“I hope that the second half of this season will be better than the second half of last season where we had to fight to stay in the division. I’ve got a group of players that want to play for each other and we’re now much more competitive.

“Hopefully 2017 will continue in the same vein as our performance today and we might be there or thereabouts at the end of the season.”

By contrast, it’s been a season to forget for Aylesbury FC and their player-manager Daniel Gordon, whose side are languishing down in 20th.

He said afterwards: “I’m very disappointed with our performance today and I don’t think our performance level was there in the same way it has been in our previous few matches. I wasn’t happy with the manner in which we conceded the goals today, we were poor defensively today.”

Aylesbury’s next match comes on January 7 against Barton Rovers and Gordon continued: “I wish we had a game a bit sooner so we could get this one out the way. We will look to put things right in the next game and improve our levels of performance.

“Our results haven’t been great during the first half of the season, the officials haven’t helped us, but we need to try and push forward and go in the right direction.”

United: Oualah, Miller, Bewley, Wood (c), Kinane, Stanbridge, Hogg, Williams (Frederick 72), Brito, Baines (Cameron 66), French.

FC: Jenkins, Mcateer, Emsden (Fitzgerald 80), Bateman, Jenkins (c), Gordon, Deacon, O’Brien, Bamford, West, Olukamni (Hayden 45).

Attendance: 256