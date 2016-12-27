Aylesbury derby: Ducks delight as Moles crumble in one-sided festive affair

Aylesbury United enjoyed their first ever home league victory against town rivals Aylesbury FC as they eased to a 3-0 win at the ASM Stadium on Boxing Day.

Goals from Sonny French, Bruno Brito and Ryan Kinane helped the Ducks to a deserved three points as they comprehensively outplayed their opponents.

On a cold and bright Boxing Day in front of a healthy crowd there were a few spicy challenges early on but good chances were at a premium.

United created the first real opening on 18 minutes when the ball came to Ollie Hogg about 20 yards out, but his shot on the turn went just wide of the post.

The home side were dominating proceedings and on 33 minutes they could have made their good play count when number nine Brito did well to hold off a couple of FC players inside the box, though his effort lacked the power to trouble Moles keeper Ashley Jenkins.

Two minutes later the Ducks did indeed make superiority count as they took the lead when the ball came to French on the left side of the penalty area.

FC keeper Jenkins was caught off his line in no-man’s land and French did well to lob the ball into the right hand corner of an unguarded net from an acute angle.

The visitors were restricted to efforts from range which were either deflected wide or proving comfortable saves in what was a frustrating first half for the travelling Moles contingent.

United could have doubled their lead in first half stoppage time when Hogg’s cross-cum-shot from the left hand side forced Jenkins to tip the ball over the bar to keep the deficit at a single goal at the break.

The crucial moment came five minutes after the break as United made it 2-0 when the powerful Brito received the ball about 15 yards out and hit an effort which took a deflection before nestling into the net.

FC’s best chance of the game came in the 54th minute when Daniel Mcateer’s rising right-footed shot was tipped over the bar by the Ducks keeper.

From the resulting corner the ball broke to Ty Deacon on the edge of the area and his driven shot was blocked as the Moles enjoyed their best spell of the game.

The impressive Hogg had another effort saved in the 75th minute as United looked to increase their lead and as the game started to open up, FC had another great chance two minutes later when Deacon’s effort from an acute angle was pushed wide from Oualah.

The Ducks killed off any hopes of an FC fightback in the 82nd minute as they scored a fortunate third goal. A shot inside the box from Ryan Kinane took a wicked deflection off an FC player and with the keeper wrong-footed the ball went into the net to make the game safe for the hosts.

That capped an impressive performance from the hosts who dominated the game and deserved the three points and, although FC can justifiably claim they were unlucky with two of the goals coming from deflected shots, the visitors could have little complaint.

United are now 11th in Division One Central, with FC 20th.