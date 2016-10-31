Aston Clinton ‘send out a message’ by thumping Bradwell

Aston Clinton manager Jordan King believes his side have ‘sent out a message’ to the rest of SSML Division Two after thumping New Bradwell St Peter 4-0 at the weekend.

Bradwell finished sixth in Division One last season but were demoted due to their facilities, and they were no match for Aston on Saturday although the visitors took a while to go through the gears.

Tom Brindley and Dave Brown forced the home goalkeeper into action before the prolific Jamie Philp nudged Aston into a 1-0 half-time lead.

Aston then ran away with it in the second-half as Brindley twice teed up Lewis Workman (pictured), whose goal tally now stands at 14 this season, before Teague Gallagher headed in a fourth.

“Today we sent a bit of a message out,” said King afterwards. “Bradwell are a good side full of players who have played Southern League football and I expect them to be around the top at the end of the season. Credit to all the players and especially Lewis Workman who deserved his two goals.

“We play Clean Slate away this week and if we don’t follow this up with three points there then this result will mean nothing.”