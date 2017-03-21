Aston Clinton announce new chairman

Aston Clinton have appointed local businessman Ian Middleton as their new chairman.

Ian, who was formerly chairman of Hale Leys United and currently occupies the same role at successful Sunday side Aylesbury Flooring, has joined Aston to oversee some exciting projects in the club’s 125-year anniversary.

Ian replaces Mark Foster as club chairman after 13 years at the helm. In that time, Mark has witnessed two Spartan South Midlands Division Two titles, two runners-up finishes and watched the Division Two Cup raised on three different occasions.

Mark hands the torch over to Ian as the club look to build on this platform of success both on and off the field.

On his appointment, Ian said: ‘I’d like to say thank you to Aston Clinton for inviting me to be the new chairman.

“I feel it is a great honour to be the chairman of a wonderful club that has such a depth of history and honours.

“To see the commitment of not only the players but everybody involved in running and supporting the club certainly influenced my decision. I look forward to being involved and working with you to create even more history and honours to this great club.”