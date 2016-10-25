Aston boss King rues two points dropped after Mursley draw

Aston Clinton manager Jordan King felt his side ‘did enough to win the game’ after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Mursley United dropped them down a place to sixth in Spartan South Midlands League Division Two.

“I think we did enough to win the game,” said King. “But Mursley’s keeper pulled of some top draw saves to keep them in the game.

“We are lacking a bit of a creative spark in the final third but that will come, I’m sure of it. We have played worse than that this season and won. As long as we continue to do things right we will have a good season.”

Both sides went into the game in good form but it was Aston who made a blistering start, needing just 50 seconds to score when, with Mursley yet to touch the ball, top scorer Lewis Workman found himself one-on-one with the United goalkeeper and made no mistake.

This only spurred Mursley to fight back, though, and after five minutes they equalised when the midfielder ran through Aston without any pressure on the ball and was able to play through the striker, who finished past the onrushing Liam Smith.

Alex Smith had a deflected shot well saved and the impressive Mursley goalkeeper also denied Harrison Mann and Jamie Philp to earn his side a point.