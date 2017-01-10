Aston beat Mursley ahead of controversial cup replay with Tring Athletic

Teague Gallagher was the unlikely hero as his two goals helped Aston Clinton win 2-1 at Mursley United to move up to third place in the league.

Aston went behind but rallied and when Lewis Workman’s 30-yard free-kick crashed against the post, Gallagher was on hand to level with his first strike of the season.

The midfielder scored his second shortly afterwards when he reacted quickest to a parried shot.

In the second-half, 12th-placed United started brightly but Alec Bell and captain Alex McGowan marshalled the Aston back-line well as the visitors saw out the game.

“The boys dug in deep,” Aston boss Jordan King said. “We started slow for the second game in a row which needs to be cut out.

“But following the slow start we showed great character to come from behind and secure a hard-fought win.”

Aston put their SSML Division Two duties to one side this weekend when they welcome Premier Division Tring Athletic for a controversial replay.

In November, Tring won 2-1 at Aston Clinton Park in the League Challenge Trophy first round. But Athletic substitute Aaron Nash-Barker was cup-tied having played for Berkhamsted in the same competition a month previously. Tring were fined for breaking the rules and a replay was arranged.

League chairman Pat Burns confirmed a committee made the decision to stage a replay and Athletic have been ordered to pay the officials’ fees.

He said: “It’s down to the committee. There will be a replay because Tring won.

“It depends what the circumstances are at the time but if the same club transgresses, a further replay will be very unlikely.”

Asked whether Tring were favoured because of their higher league standing, Mr Burns said: “It’s got nothing to do with their status.”

But King felt hard done by, saying: “I am adamant that if we played an ineligible player and won we would not be facing a replay. I would have expected us to be removed from the cup and also face a heavy fine.

“But hopefully we can do ourselves justice in the replay just like we did in the first game.

“And who knows, if we group together and really work hard I would like to think we could spring a surprise. The players certainly think so.”