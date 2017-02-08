All about survival for Haule as Aylesbury FC’s troubles deepen

Davis Haule, Aylesbury FC’s new manager, says the current season is all about survival for his club as he looks to revive their ailing fortunes.

Beaten 1-0 by mid-table Kidlington at the weekend, the Moles remain winless in 2017 and stay third from bottom in Division One Central of the Southern League, just one point outside the drop zone

For Haule, the priority is survival before aiming for better things next season.

“We want to secure ourselves this season,” he said. “That’s why I’ve brought in some experienced players to get us through the season.

“I’ve tried to plan ahead and I’ve spoken to a few players about next season.

“For me, it’s about getting the right group of players who all have the same end goal. Obviously they want to win but they’ve also got to do the right things outside of football.

“That’s important. Some of the clubs you get people with different agendas - some people want to play for fun, some people want money, some people want to win things and some want to go professional

“When you get that, it’s difficult to all push in the right direction. We want everyone to have the same goal.”

Though aware that results dictate everything in football, Haule hopes to be in for a long stay at the Moles having taken over from previous boss Danny Gordon last month.

He added: “I hope it’s a long-term thing but it obviously depends on results. When I was going to take on with Danny Gordon at the very beginning, our initial idea was to have a three-year plan.

“Sometimes at non-league level managers have a short-term goal as in wanting to win promotion or whatever, whereas here I like the people around and I like the players so I want some longevity.

“I want to bring the fans closer to the players and I want to build something properly.

“You need at least two to three years but of course it’s results-based.”

Haule’s task was made harder at the weekend when a goal of real quality 15 minutes into the first-half was enough for Kidlington to take victory.

Chances were few and far between for FC and the dismissal of Alex O’Brien for a needless stamp ten minutes from time extinguished any hope of an equaliser, leaving the Moles precariously placed.

Aylesbury are away to second-placed Farnborough this weekend.