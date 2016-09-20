ADL round-up: New season hotting up after goal crazy weekend

A number of surprise results meant it was all change in week three of the Aylesbury & District League.

After two wins from two, previous Premier Division leaders FC Mandeville were toppled after being soundly beaten 6-1 at home by New Zealand’s new-look team who gained their first victory.

A goalless first 45 minutes gave little indication of what was to follow as Daniel Parson’s second-half treble inspired New Zealand to a comprehensive victory.

There was also a first win for Elmhurst who surprised Wendover 6-2, while Aylesbury Dynamos found their scoring boots against Long Marston to go top of the table.

The game was evenly-poised when Marston won a penalty at 3-2 down but Dynamos goalkeeper Mark Griffin proceeded to save the spot-kick before four-goal man Ian Pearce wrapped up an emphatic 8-2 victory.

Reigning Premier DIvision champions APBS were held to a 1-1 draw by new boys Long Crendon in the final game, Archie Pettingell on target for the villagers.

In Division One, Ludgershall still top the league as they beat FC Mandeville Reserves 2-1 with Dan Wright and Danny Salim cancelling out Martin Eldred’s strike.

Quainton appear to have recovered from their early defeat after easing to a 6-1 win over Oving, whose goal difference from last week’s big win has disappeared, while Haddenham Utd Reserves grabbed their first three points with a 4-1 win over Bucks CC thanks to George Harmon’s treble.

Bedgrove Dynamos threw away a 2-0 lead to drew 2-2 with Wingrave as Chris Djuric (2) grabbed a point.

In Division Two, Rivets Sports Reserves already look unstoppable as they leathered Long Marston Reserves 13-2 away from home to remain top; Jame Tomlinson (4) the headline scorer.

Tetsworth sit second after their first win, a 3-0 away success at Bucks CC Reserves with Julian Reed, Jimmy Riley and Martin White all scoring, while Long Crendon Reserves also won their first game 3-2 over Wendover Reserves to move into third; Alex Hall, Scott Hardy and Jamie Heath netting.

Elsewhere, Quainton Reserves and FC Spandits Reserves shared a 2-2 draw, Sam Beckett with a brace.

In Division Three, AC Meadowcoft’s new kit cursed their winning run as they were surprised 3-1 by Wingrave Reserves, for whom Paul Perkins, Alex Watkins and Dan Gouldtstone all scored in the first-half.

Bedgrove Utd Reserves took advantage to go top with a 5-0 win over Oving Reserves, while a Brett Collings hat-trick helped Stone Utd win again, this time 6-0 over Tetsworth Reserves whose big win last week now seems a distant memory.

Aylesbury Dynamos Reserves got back to winning ways against the youngsters of Great Milton 4-3 but almost threw away a 4-0 lead after Roberto Corigliano and Jens Von Haefen braces.

The final game saw a Rob Evans penalty seal a 1-0 win for Ludgershall Reserves over Bedgrove Dynamos Reserves.