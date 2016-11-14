Abject Moles slump to shock defeat by rock-bottom Petersfield

Rock-bottom Petersfield Town claimed their first away win of the season and only second in total as they piled more misery on Aylesbury FC with a shock 2-1 victory at the SRD Stadium on Saturday.

Apart from a bright opening, there was little threat from the home side and to be quite truthful, Petersfield deserved their three points.

Yet again a penalty was conceded and this provided the winning goal for a team who had lost seven consecutive league games and not gained a point since mid-September prior to Saturday’s encounter.

The opening move of the game went FC’s way when Kieron Turner’s quickfire effort was saved by the feet of Town goalkeeper George Hill who then protected his goal at the second time of asking.

Turner had another great chance three minutes later but again he was thwarted by Hill who pushed the effort around the post after the young midfielder had completed a mazy run to find space.

Alex Miroy found plenty of room in the away team’s first attack but his burst of speed pushed the ball too far ahead, while Preston Tee had their first shot on goal soon afterwards although this caused little trouble for Ashly Jenkins.

This was the prelude to the opener. Andre Oluknami received the ball on the right and after steadying himself, fired an unstoppable shot past Hill to give Aylesbury the lead.

Things were going as planned and Jonny Montgomery could have doubled FC’s advantage with a powerful strike from some 35 yards, however the keeper parried the effort, before he flashed another shot wide.

By this stage, Aylesbury were well in control and appeared to be the dominant team, but Petersfield had other ideas and soon struck back.

After Jenkins had to parry clear a dangerous attack, the visitors drew level late in the first-half when a cross drifted over the head of the FC keeper and was tapped in at the back post by Alfy Whittingham.

Even at that late stage of the half, FC could have regained their lead and only a desperate outstretched hand prevented Turner’s shot from nestling in the back of the net as the 45 minutes were almost up.

Matt Andres fired wide after the restart before Turner squandered his fourth chance of the game when dancing through the away defence and striking hit a shot that once again was fumbled by Hill.

Disaster was to strike soon afterwards. Jamie Lofthouse-Smith was judged to have pushed his man over in the box with the referee awarding a penalty. Up stepped Whittingham to confidently stroke the ball home for his side.

A series of substitutions were made by Aylesbury and this should have given them the impetus but they found the going harder and harder.

Only James Faulkner made any real impact as his turn and swivel saw him shoot wide, but that was the only real chance of note as Aylesbury slumped to another hugely disappointing defeat, leaving them 17th in Division One Central.

Last Tuesday, FC meekly relinquished their grip on the Berks and Berks Trophy as visitors Chesham comprehensively beat the Moles 5-0 with a clinical display of finishing.

It’s a trip to Uxbridge for the Moles this weekend.