Abject Aylesbury continue to struggle for consistency

Aylesbury FC remain unable to string together successive league wins this season after Saturday’s defeat to Arlesey.

Despite two late goals, there was little doubt that for those present at Haywood Way that this was an abject performance from the home team as Arlesey strolled into a three=goal lead and judging by the chances created, should have been home and dry long before that late scare.

Abel Amu had Arlesey’s first chance, swiping across across the face of the goal early on, before FC’s Andre Olukamni sent in a low shot that Bart Pedrycz did well to hold.

It wasn’t too long until Arlesey had the lead. A simple cross from the right left the FC defence motionless and this allowed Sean Beasley to tap home from just three yards.

James Faulkner may have done better with a rising header soon afterwards and Arlesey felt likewise when Ashley Jenkins pulled off a fine double-save from Tony Williams and then Mason Spence.

But Jenkins’ heroics proved futile when the visitors doubled their lead. After Adam Dickens forced visiting keeper Pedrycz into a superb save, Arlesey broke and Spence teed up Arul Amu who slotted into the net for 2-0.

Amu could have added to the lead as the half drew to a close and only a flying Jenkins’ save prevented the Moles from being three down at the break.

FC reverted to a more traditional 4-3-3 after half-time but there was no change to the pattern of play as Arlesey soon went further in front when Christian Tavernier prodded a third past a stranded Jenkins,

Ty Deacon brought out the second impressive save from Pedrycz as FC looked to get themselves back into the game before Olukamni slipped in a cross shot that caused the keeper fewer issues.

With Arlesey taking their foot of the gas, Faulkner headed just wide before the Moles did at least give themselves a sniff when Deacon fizzed home with two minutes to go.

Two minutes later, with the away defence in disarray, player-manager Danny Gordon shot powerfully past Pedrycz to set up a grandstand finish, but although the volume from supporters increased, there was to be no third dramatic comeback as Arlesey shut up shop and hung on.

FC remain 15th and visit Marlow this weekend.