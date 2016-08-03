Waresley and Blunham slip to Cambs defeats

Waresley slipped to defeat in the Tucker Gardner League Division One on Saturday.

Visitors Eaton Socon batted first and put on 87 for the first wicket. However then Jack Richards took the first four wickets to fall, ending with 4-28 off his 10 overs.

Gary Cole weighed in with four further wickets and Socon finished on 223-9 .

Nicholas Taylor contributed 41 at the head of the Waresley innings and Alex Scully scored 34 off 33 balls but that was as good as it got, the home side being dismissed 65 runs short on 158.

Shabz Hussain hit a century for Blunham in a high-scoring affair at Histon. But sadly his 112, and 56 from Connor Heaps, wasn’t enough to prevent their hosts winning by 52 runs.