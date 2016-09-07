Successful end to a successful season for Thame Town’s cricket teams

Thame Town’s first XI ended the season with a rain-affected defeat against Oxford, based on the Duckworth-Lewis system.

Batting first, Will Sutcliffe’s 36 and an unbeaten 55 from Hassam Mushtaq guided Thame to 162.

In reply, Oxford started quickly with rain threatening, but despite being pegged back by wickets from Higgs, Mushtaq and Lachlan, when the rain finally came down, Oxford were 108-4 off 21 overs, which constituted a completed game and meant they took victory.

Nonetheless, Thame had already done enough to avoid relegation from HCPL Division Two.

Thame IIs travelled to Cumnor IIs knowing that promotion to Division Four of the Cherwell League was by no means secure.

The home side batted first but despite a rapid start, they soon began to lose wickets regularly.

With Ian McStay (4-47) and skipper Chris Jeffcock (3-39) making inroads, Cumnor were all out for 153.

In reply, the result remained in the balance for most of the innings, and it was largely thanks to Furness (76), with late support from Christian Warwick, that Thame got home in the 29th over, thereby taking 25 points and winning Division Five, which is the first time the IIs have won their division for a decade.

Thame IIIs had already confirmed second place in Division Nine before Saturday’s abandonment with Bicester & North Oxford. Thame had scored 175-4 with contributions from Joe Phippen (51) and Danny Thompson (47) before the rain arrived.