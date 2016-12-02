Rowing legend Sir Steve Redgrave hands out the gongs at Waterside Leap Awards - and gets an award of his own too

Rowing legend Sir Steve Redgrave was given a special honour at the Bucks and Milton Keynes Sports Awards at Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre earlier this month.

He took centre stage as nearly 300 people gathered for the 11th annual event on November 18, organised to recognise the stars of the grassroots sports scene.

This year saw the launch of its Sporting Hall of Fame to celebrate the county’s elite and Marlow Bottom man Sir Steve, who won gold at five consecutive Olympics from 1984 to 2000, was the first inductee.

Aylesbury was well represented at the event with Lisa Atkinson, of the town’s Maxwell Swim Club, winning the Performance Coach of the Year title, and Adam Lazaruk, of Chearsley Cricket Club, taking home the Volunteer of the Year gong.

The event is run by Leap – the county’s sport and activity partnership.

To see the full list of winners, visit www.leapwithus.org.uk.

Picture: Ross Holkham.