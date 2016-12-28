Youth groups enjoy successful day at Aylesbury festive market

More than a quarter of the stalls at this year’s Christmas gift and craft fair were given over to youth groups from Aylesbury.

Young Enterprise groups and students from Bucks University Technical College (UTC) sold a varied and interesting range of creations, ranging from hand-crafted wooden pieces to a mobile phone holder that attaches to your hand.

The district council’s town centre manager Diana Fawcett said: “We’re very proud to develop the future of markets by encouraging our local budding Lord Alan Sugars.

“It was a pleasure to work with them and help by providing them with the opportunity of dealing with the public.

“They added an excellent sense of energy and vibrancy to the fair and we hope to forge strong links with them in the future.”

A spokesman for Bucks UTC said: “Students of Bucks UTC got involved with the Aylesbury Christmas fair as part of an all-school project.

“It was a way for students to develop their teamwork skills whilst putting their computing and construction skills to the test, by designing a range of products for the public, within a sustainability theme.

“In the process, they also gained invaluable business, entrepreneurial and people skills.

“At Bucks UTC we like to engage with the community, putting our students technical skills into practice.

“We frequently run projects to support local charities and other causes, giving our students further opportunity to test themselves whilst providing value to those we work with.

“Money raised will help a poorly student.”

Linda Nicholls, treasurer of the Aylesbury Vale Area Board for Young Enterprise said: “It was very successful (if a little chilly)!

“I think all 10 YE companies did well and went home pleased with the day.”