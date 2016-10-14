You’ve heard of a scaredy cat, but meet Barney, the phobia suffering dog who needs a new home before spooky Halloween

The approach of Halloween can be a spooky time for anyone, and Bonfire Night can be even worse for pets.

But for one rescue dog its is extra scary.

Barney the collie cross is very wary when it comes to new people, animals, places and things and it takes him a little while to get used to the world.

Now staff at RSPCA Blackberry Farm in Aylesbury are determined to find Barney a new home he can relax in and a family to love him.

Paula Flitney, deputy manager at RSPCA Blackberry Farm, said: “Poor Barney has been through the mill. He is wary and scared of every new experience you can think of. He is scared of his own shadow.

“We are working with him to help him overcome his phobias and will be on hand for his new owner if they need us to help him get accustomed to his new home but he is really looking for someone who can help him find his way in the world and make him feel protected.

“He really deserves to be in a loving home and the sooner we can find him one the sooner he can start to get accustomed to the world and everything in it.”

She added: “Barney is a very worried chap and is looking for experienced owners who can give him the time, love and training he needs. We can’t wait to find this handsome lad the right family who can teach him the world isn’t such a scary place. He really will make such a smashing companion. We just hope someone sees the true potential of this fabulous chap.”

Anyone who would like to offer Barney a new home can contact RSPCA Blackberry Farm on 0300 123 0752.

If you would like to help the RSPCA help animals like Barney, you can give £3 now by texting HELP to 78866 (Text costs £3 + one standard network rate message).