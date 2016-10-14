You shall not pass! Bitter road naming row between Winslow school and town council

It’s more than just a name for Winslow Town Council and the Sir Thomas Fremantle School as they fight to name a new road – and it might be settled in court.

The row broke out because the school wants to name the road Fremantle Way but the council thinks George Pass Approach would be better.

George Pass (left) was a popular headteacher of Winslow's first national school in the 1900s

Councillors say it is tradition to name roads after historical figures who made a ‘significant contribution to the community’.

“It’s all a bit petty,” said Darren Lyon, the school’s headteacher.

“There are huge on-going issues with certain members of the council and we are

having regular run-ins with them.

“It’s sad because they don’t seem to be as supportive of the school as I’d have hoped and it’s very dismissive to say that the Fremantle has not contributed to the area.”

Teachers put their heads together with developers of the new school building which is due to open in May.

They decided the road, which currently only leads to the school, should be called Fremantle Way.

Councillors responded by suggesting alternative names, with a nod to education, which would be more appropriate.

They said George Pass was a ‘long-serving and very popular headmaster’ of Winslow’s first national school.

“My biggest frustration is that the road names which are offered (by the council) are almost done as sarcasm,” Mr Lyon said.

“It’s saying that what came before you is more important.

“The Fremantle family held many prestigious roles in the community.”

A spokesman for the council said: “It is important to stress that consideration was given to the request by Mr Lyon that the road be named Fremantle Way.

“However the name Fremantle has no historic association with either the site or, indeed, Winslow in general and therefore did not meet the criteria.”

A decision between the two road names will soon be made by Aylesbury Vale District Council.