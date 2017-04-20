World Village Market making its first visit to Thame

A market focusing on food and products from around the globe is making its first visit to Thame this weekend.

The World Village Market, organised by Market Square Group, is coming to the area around Thame Town Hall from tomorrow (Friday) through to Sunday April 23.

Organisers are promising that the market will feature a mix of exotic world cooking and healthy, homemade foods plus a range of stalls selling arts, crafts, clothing and jewellery.

Event director Paul Kennedy said: “We are coming to Thame because it is a medium-sized market town and we like to add different locations to our portfolio.

“We will be offering Greek, Hungarian and Indian food, French bread, cheese and maccaroons and homemade ravioli, pies and olives plus loads more.

“We believe the people of Thame have an eye for quality and that is what they will hopefully find.”

The market will be open for business between 11am and 5pm on Friday, 9am and 6pm on Saturday and 10am and 5pm on Sunday.