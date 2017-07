Tring Road will be the subject of a council resurfacing scheme this weekend.

From today until Monday the B4009, Tring Road, Wendover - Aylesbury Road (clock tower) to Portal Road/ Tring Road Roundabout will be resurfaced. A road closure will be in place from 7pm tonight until 6am on Monday.

On Monday there will also be night time resurfacing works on the same stretch of road, and the road will be closed from 7pm until 6am on Tuesday.