Work begins on repair of Grand Union Canal Towpath

The Canal and River Trust (CRT) are working in partnership with Buckinghamshire County Council to resurface three miles of towpath along the Grand Union Canal, including widening in places.

The work will take place in stages with phase one, due for completion before the end of January, taking place between Highbridge Road to Osier Bed Lock, near Victoria Park, plus 1.3 miles westwards from the Arla Dairy site on College Road, Aston Clinton.

The CRT will also improve the park street access steps, including installation of a ramp so that bicycles can be wheeled rather than carried.

The work has been confirmed after we secured £936,000 in funding from Buckinghamshire County Council from approved developments around the East of Aylesbury.

James Clifton, our Enterprise Manager, said: "This is a really popular walking route for local people, whether for commuting or just pleasure, so the Trust is delighted to be able to make it useable all year round, without having to dodge the puddles. Whilst splashing in puddles may be fun for little ones, it’s not so great if you end up covered in mud whilst walking into town or on your way to work."

Mark Shaw, Buckinghamshire County Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Transport, said: "These improvements will give our residents who live near the canal a great opportunity to walk or cycle to work in pleasant surroundings, and avoid traffic congestion on the A41."

Bill Chapple OBE, Cabinet Member for Environment and Planning said: "We’re fortunate to have such a beautiful canal corridor and I’m delighted we’re able to fund improvements to the towpath to enhance the area for the enjoyment of residents and visitors."

During the works the towpath will be closed, with local diversion routes in place.