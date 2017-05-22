WITH VIDEO: There’s a world record attempt going on in Aylesbury - here’s how to be a part of it

A world record attempt is taking place in Aylesbury next month as part of Buckinghamshire Armed Forces Day.

The Jive Aces, one of the country’s top swing bands are performing at the event on Saturday June 17 and are hoping to break the world record for the biggest ever swing dance.

Organisers are hoping 1,250 people will take part as the current record stands at 1,184.

It was set by the Cowboy Country Swing Club in Wyoming in the USA in April 2015.

Anyone interested in being part of this potentially historic occasion needs to register but advanced sign-ups will get discounted entry to the day.

There is a video of the dance routine within this article to enable you get some early practice in or you can come to one of the specially organised workshops in the run-up to the attempt.

You don’t need a dancing partner or any previous dancing experience, just the energy and enthusiasm to get involved and have fun.

To find out more visit the dedicated Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WRSwingDance/.

As well as the record attempt which takes place around 3.15pm, other highlights from the annual celebration of all things Armed Forces includes an air display, parachuting teddies, live music, fairground rides and other attractions.

The event takes place at Aylesbury Rugby Club from 12noon to 7pm - tickets are available from libraries in both Aylesbury and Wendover or online at http://www.buckscc.gov.uk/services/culture-and-leisure/armed-forces-day-2017/ticket-sales/

Discounted prices apply on tickets purchased before June 16 and these are as follows - £8 adults, £6 concessions (over-60), £4 for children, under-fives free and £20 for a family of two adults and two children.