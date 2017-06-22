Winslow Rotary club welcomes first female president

Winslow Rotary Club has welcomed its first female president to the helm.

Jo Gower has replaced Gary Eastman and says she is very much looking forward to the role.

Mrs Gower, who lives in Langley Close, said: “It is a great privilege to be elected as the new president and I’m very honoured.”

Winslow Rotary was previously an all-male club but Mrs Gower says she feels it has been ‘enriched’ by having a female presence.

She said: “It is a special club with a lot of friendship and fun and we also do a lot of fundraising as well.”

Mrs Gower, who works as a physiotherapist, said she had a lot of plans for her tenure at the rotary club.

She said: “We are looking to support the local Scout group, the Winslow Big Society and Men in Sheds.

“I am hoping we might be able to start a Lend a Hand scheme which is similar to what the Milton Keynes rotary group do.”

Mrs Gower said she was also hoping to get more younger people involved with the rotary club.

She said: “I want to continue the enthusiasm we have here at the club and get more youngsters involved.”

Mrs Gower, who teaches part-time at Buckingham University Medical School said she was planning a rotary club trek to the Dalai Lama’s residence in India.

The Rotary Club is planning to participate in the national Purple4Polio crocus planting event.

They are also set to have a presence in the Winslow Show.