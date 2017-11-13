When is Aylesbury’s official Christmas lights switch-on?

Aylesbury’s Christmas lights will be switched on later this week.

Star of this year’s Waterside Theatre panto Su Pollard will be doing the honours on Thursday November 16, ably assisted by panto favourites Andy Collins and La Voix.

The switch-on event takes place in Market Square between 5.30pm and 7.30pm with live music, great food to sample and a funfair in Kingsbury.

Among the artists taking to the stage to showcase their talents are pop/rock band Blushes from Aylesbury and singer-songwriter Lucy Mair from Chesham.

Aylesbury Glee Club are kick-starting the entertaunment and local band The Zefrones are returning to perform after delighting crowds in previous years.

The lights will be switched on at 7pm before the evening concludes with a fantastic fireworks display.

The evening is being hosted by Mix 96 and managed by the Town Centre Partnership.

Star of Aylesbury panto Snow White Su Pollard said: “I’m honoured to have been invited to turn on the town’s Christmas lights.

“Aylesbury’s going to be my Christmas home, so it will be a true pleasure to light up the town and see lots of the locals turning out en masse.

“I can’t wait to work up the crowd!

“As Wicked Queen, I won’t go home happy until I’ve heard a load of boos and cheers.

“This will be the perfect warm up to the panto run!”

Aylesbury Town Centre Manager Diana Fawcett said: “There are a wide range of Christmas activities in Aylesbury during November and December, both for families and shoppers.

“The Aylesbury Town Centre Partnership is delighted to be hosting these phenomenally popular events.”