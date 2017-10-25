Wheatley Singers in joint concert featuring Brahms’ German Requiem

The Wheatley Singers will be in a concert which is being jointly staged in Thame on Saturday, November 11.

The concert is a performance of ‘A German Requiem’ by Brahms, at St Mary’s Church in the town, starting at 7.30 pm.

The event will be supporting two charities - The Southampton University Centre for Cancer Immunology Research and Oxford-based children’s charity Parasol. Musical director is Kate Billimore.

A spokesman for the singers said: “Great Milton Singers, Wheatley Singers and Cumnor Choral Society are joining forces for this unique occasion, and putting their hearts and souls into making sure all the hard work counts.

“Brahms’s magnificent, noble ‘German Requiem’ always draws a crowd. Its sublime, radiant solos and majestic, dramatic choruses have, for almost 150 years, moved and delighted audiences. That alone is reason enough to get along to a performance.

“Add to this the united voices of around 100 singers, some known personally to you; first class soloists - the wonderful Ann Mackay and stupendous Steven Henderson - known for their splendid renditions of the work; and an orchestral ensemble drawn from far and wide.

“Then you’ll realise that a “perfect storm” of elements is coming together for a very special event.

“As well as the Brahms, you’ll hear readings and poetry, specifically chosen to honour Remembrance, and spellbinding, moving solos, specifically selected for the evening.

“Sit back and let the balm, angst and glorious waves of beautiful melody and sumptuous harmony wash over you, knowing that you’re also supporting the “Southampton University Centre for Cancer Immunology Research” and Oxford-based children’s charity Parasol.”

Tickets are £10, £8 in advance, from choir members, Wheatley Library, Great Milton Stores, The Book House in Thame, or on the door.