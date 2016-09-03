What are fonts and why do we use them?

The wacky world of fonts will be explored in a public lecture at the University of Buckingham.

The talk explores questions such as: ‘Which are the best fonts for the job?’ It takes place on Tuesday from 6.30pm until 8pm.

It will be taken by Anthony Cohen, who graduated from Reading University in Typography and Graphic Communication.

He spent his early career in book publishing and then moved to magazines, art directing consumer titles SHE and Best.

In 1990, he started his own company specialising in designing and producing magazines, books and publicity. In 2004, the University of Buckingham invited him to develop a course on Publication Design and he spent 10 years teaching the course.