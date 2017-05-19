What a juicy story! Artist carves Bucks Herald melon - and you can see him in Aylesbury today!

A talented fruit and vegetable artist will be appearing in Market Square today, and just look what he did with the Bucks Herald logo!

David Loh is a Malaysia-born and internationally trained chef and food artist.

Based in Birmingham, David is a highly regarded chef who has worked at many of the finest Asian restaurants in the city producing a unique range of his own dishes which combine Cantonese, Singaporean and Malaysian flavours.

David is the fastest fruit master sculptor in the world and was even invited to China to perform a live show for a city’s labour party - he is a big star in the country.

To find out more about David go to www.melonman.co.uk - or just head down to Market Square today!