West End debut for excited Aylesbury youngster

A Stagecoach Aylesbury student has been cast in a life-changing role in the West End musical, Disney’s The Lion King.

12-year-old Hazel Cheuka was lucky enough to land the role of Young Nala when the Stagecoach Agency put her forward for the multi-award winning musical, alongside 300 other children. She was then selected for the lead role and, has since, been rehearsing daily to perfect her act.

Hazel said: “First of all it’s an amazing experience!

“I was overly, overly, overly excited and I was not nervous the first night doing the show. I’m loving every minute of it and looking forward to going back on the stage tomorrow and seeing my Lion King friends again!”

Principal of Stagecoach Aylesbury, Richard Chatterley, said: “Since first joining Stagecoach Aylesbury, Hazel really stood out.

“She has an amazing natural talent and is also a lovely, lovely girl. We are so happy for her success and we wish her all the very best with her role in the Lion King as Young Nala. We know she will be fantastic.”

To find more about Stagecoach in Aylesbury go to www.stagecoach.co.uk/aylesbury or call 01525 790795.