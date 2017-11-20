Wendover dancing school takes part in world record attempt for Children in Need

A dance school based in Wendover took part in a world record attempt for BBC Children in Need yesterday (Sunday).

The Rozelle School of Dance took part in a tapathon which aimed to break a world record for ‘the most people dancing a choreographed tap routine’ simultaneously across the UK.

The current record stands at 7596 persons and in the next week the dance school will find out whether they played their part in creating history.

The Rozelle School of Dance contributed 97 people to the record attempt, aged between four and 90.

All dancers wore official tapathon T-shirts and £1160 was raised by selling the tops.

Refreshment sales raised £474.54 while Wendover Memorial Hall antiques fair donated £80.