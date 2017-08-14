Wendover church benefits from donation from retirement home developers

The creation in Wendover of a stylish new development by the UK’s leading retirement housebuilder has resulted in not only the reinvention of a Victorian property, but a windfall for Wendover Christian Centre.

At Hale Road’s Ridgeway Place Caroline Tiernan, Sales and Marketing Manager for award winning McCarthy & Stone, handed over a cheque to Wendover Free Church’s Revd Remco van den Heuvel saying, “We appreciate that our responsibility is not only to increase the provision of high quality, age-exclusive properties, but also to create a positive legacy in the communities in which we build. We thought it was important to acknowledge the significance of Wendover Christian Centre to the local area and to show our support for its own exciting renovation programme.”

Church Treasurer, John Shaw, shared his plans for the funds. “We are very grateful to receive this cheque for £500. Later in the year we will put it towards the cost of decoration and replacing the carpet in Wendover Christian Centre, which is widely used for community and Church activities.”

The retirement venture includes Winterton House, a Grade II listed building and former vicarage. Along with an adjacent new build, the 1.7 acre development boasts a selection of one and two bedroom contemporary apartments, some with balconies, for those over the age of 55. Fruit trees and raised beds are featured in the tastefully landscaped gardens where there is access to a public footpath.

Residents may well be tempted to head for the nearby Wendover Christian Centre which is home to regular activities such as Film Nights, Coffee Mornings and, on the literary side, a monthly Book Club and Poetry Please.

Stressing his vision for the Centre, Revd van den Heuvel revealed the value of financial support in maintaining such a key village venue: “This money will be most useful in developing the Centre as a place where groups can meet and where I’d like to see more community events. If the community prospers, then we as a church prosper.”