‘We are grateful for the community’s support’: Aylesbury butchers celebrating awards for their produce in only their second year of business

A butchers is celebrating after winning awards for its produce in only its second year of business.

Beef Olive is based in Parton Road, Aylesbury, in the premises that was previously home to Cobb’s butchers.

Beef Olive owner Tim Harwood bought the shop in February 2016 after Cobb’s announced they were ceasing trading.

The team at Beef Olive consists of Tim, who previously ran the Unicorn pub in Cublington, Neil Parsons, who has been a butcher for more than 30 years and Harry Sutchings, who is currently doing an apprenticeship in butchery.

Neil and Harry have both won awards for their produce after their entries were submitted to a UK-wide butchers competition organised by the National Federation of Meat and Food Traders.

Neil won a gold award for his Aylesbury royale sausage and a silver award for his spicy goat sausage while Harry won a bronze award for his chicken and roast vegetable scotch egg.

Tim said: “We are grateful for the community’s support since we saved the shop from closure.

“We managed to retain our customer base and we have actually increased business.

“We pride ourselves on being 100% customer focused - nothing is too much trouble.”

Tim said that going forward the plan was to improve the services the team offers.

He said: “We already offer advice on how to prepare the meat and we want to grow into events catering because we believe we offer customers a great service.

“We are also hoping to take on more staff in the coming months.”

The store on Parton Road is open from 7am to 5pm from Monday to Friday plus 7am to 4pm on Saturday.

To find out more visit their website - www.beefolive.com.