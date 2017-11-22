"We are devastated at the loss of our beautiful, kind and loving son" - Families pay tribute after air accident

Families of two of the victims of Friday's tragic accident have paid tribute to Saavan Mundae, Jaspal Singh Bahra and Trung Thanh Nguyen.

Saavan Singh Mundae's family wrote:

Saavan Singh Mundae's family said: "he will be dearly missed"

"Saavan's dream was to become a pilot and we encouraged his passion. We are devastated at the loss of our beautiful, kind and very loving son.

Jaspal Singh Bahra's family wrote:

"Jaspal Singh Bahra, aged 27 years, was a kind-hearted, generous and loving person.

"He was able to effortlessly make everyone smile with his infectious smile that could brighten up anyone's day no matter what they were going through. Jaspal's dream was always to be a pilot. This dream was fulfilled when he became a well-respected, admired, trusted and a highly qualified pilot with professional licences.

"As a Flight Instructor, Jaspal strived to serve in the professional development of his peers and students. He was loved by his colleagues and students alike and he will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him. Jaspal was a much loved son, brother and a friend. Jaspal's light will forever shine in our hearts like the proverbial candle in the wind."

Trung Thanh Nguyen's family wrote:

"Nguyen Thanh Trung was well respected and was the perfect military officer.

"He was a beloved member among his family, a great husband and father. He will be missed."