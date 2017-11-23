Waterside panto stars are spotted!

Last week saw the stars of Aylesbury Waterside’s panto take to the town in full festive spirit to switch on the Christmas lights.

Wicked Queen Su Pollard, was joined by hometown favourite Andy Collins and unmistakable redhead, La Voix. The cast are counting down to rehearsals beginning later this month.

This Sunday cast member Jenna Innes who is playing the title role of Snow White will be appearing at Santa’s Sunday Fun Day alongside the shows’ young chorus members from Susan Diane’s School of Dance.

Jenna Innes said: ‘I can’t wait to join in all the fun of Santa’s Parade. I’ve heard lots about it and it sounds like the perfect event for getting into the Christmassy spirit! It’s the day before rehearsals start so it will be a lovely warm up, and great to get a tour of the town (from the comfort of a carriage!)