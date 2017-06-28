Watermead incident update: Massive hunt for missing person

Police were out in force on Watermead last night - in the hunt for a missing man.

A police helicopter, and ambulance crew and scores of officers on the ground assisted the search after the alarm was raised.

And this morning a Thames Valley Police spokesman confirmed that the person was "found shortly before 8pm and was taken to a place of safety."

