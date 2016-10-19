WATCH: Waterside panto stars show off their skills in spoof Carpool Karaoke style video

This year’s Panto stars showed what silliness is in store this week, by doing their very own version of Carpool Karaoke.

The video, which is a spoof of the format made famous by actor-turned US chat show host James Cordon was posted to Youtube today - and Waterside Theatre insiders hope that it will go viral.

It shows local legend Andy Collins joined by The Only Way Is Essex star Jasmin Walia playing her Princess namesake, and West End’s Danny Colligan aka Aladdin.

In the video the playful trio venture around Aylesbury with Collins playing the perfect local tour guide. The song sampled is Jasmin Walia’s very own debut single Dum Dee Dum featuring Zack Knight, and panto fans – there’s a helping of an Andy Collins’ classic too!

Andy, who also presents the Three Counties Radio breakfast show every weekday morning from 6 until 9am, said: “If watching the video is even half as entertaining as filming it was, it’s well worth a click!

“The gang this year are totally game for a laugh, and we want Bucks and beyond to join us for a festive giggle –if you can’t have a laugh at Christmas when can you!?

“Rehearsals kick off next month and we can’t wait to get our heads together to make this year’s panto the best yet.

“Myself and La Voix are warming up the masses at Aylesbury Light Switch on, then we’ll be counting down to opening night!

“In the words of a cheesy Christmas song, it really is the most wonderful time of the year!”

Are you doing something unsual to get ready for the festive season?

