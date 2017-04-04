Watch out for hedgehogs! Gardeners warned after spike in spring time casualties

Gardeners have been warned to watch out for hedgehogs after Tiggywinkles treated three in a week with horrific strimmer injuries.

Two of the hogs were brought to the Haddenham wildlife hospital from the same garden, and were treated for painful head wounds with a granuflex dressing (pictured).

A third hedgehog was brought in from a garden on the boarder with Oxfordshire with a similar injury.

And Tiggywinkles also treated a frog which had its leg severed by a strimmer.

All of the animals are expected to make a good recovery, although it is thought that the frog will have to live at Tiggywinkles from now on.

A spokesperson for the centre, which operates as an accident and emergency unit and hospital for all injured wild animals, said: “This is the time of year when people are getting out into the garden and moving compost heaps and things like that.

“Strimmers are usually used on the hard to real areas under hedges, so please be aware that creatures could be living under there, and the consequences could be life-changing for them.”

If you would like to find out more about Tiggywinkles or how to keep your garden safe for wildlife go to www.sttiggywinkles.org.uk

If you have a wildlife emergency the centre operates 24 hours a day and can be reached on 01844 292292