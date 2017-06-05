WATCH: Can you spot Aylesbury gym owner who made an appearance in Take That’s latest video?

The owner of an Aylesbury gym has appeared in the video for Take That’s new single.

Tony Montalbano, who owns Body Flex Gym in Cambridge Street is one of the zombies in the video for the single ‘New Day.’

The video was filmed in a corn field at Home Farm in Luton Hoo, Bedfordshire.

Mr Montalbano got involved with the video after his agent informed him of the opportunity to take part.

He said: “I’ve always appreciated Take That’s music and I found them a really down-to-earth bunch of lads.

“Mark Owen very kindly recorded a video message for my sister Rosa who is a massive Take That fan.

A still from Take That's video 'New Day' showing the zombie dance routine

“We filmed it all in one day about a month ago.

“It was very cold - some of the girls where not wearing much for their parts so we gave them our clothes to keep them warm in the breaks.”

Mr Montalbano was one of a group of ten people that played the roles of zombies in the video.

He said: “The basic plot of the video is that Mark is surrounded by zombies in the middle of the corn field and Gary and Howard try to rescue him.

“As the music starts, the zombies get closer to him and he starts dancing and we basically copy his moves.

“It’s like a funny version of the Thriller video.”

Mr Montalbano admitted that dancing wasn’t his strongest suit, but said he got the moves by the end.

Around fifty people were involved in the shoot for the video.

The single ‘New Day’ was released last week and Mr Montalbano said he had been told to keep quiet about the shoot until then.

He said: “We were told not to have selfies with Gary Barlow as he had a new hairstyle and it won’t be revealed until the video is released.”

The video has been described by music critics as ‘scary’, ‘frightening’ and ‘brilliant.’

Meanwhile, Mr Montalbano has another acting appearance lined up as he will appear in the film The Justice League which is due to be released later this year.