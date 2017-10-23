WARNING: Know of the signs of modern slavery in nail bars

Leading anti-slavery charity, Unseen, and The British Association of Beauty Therapy and Cosmetology are asking people to know the signs of modern slavery in nail bars in a bid to stop human trafficking within the beauty industry.

The Government estimates that there are 13,000 victims of slavery in the UK, however, Justine Currell, Executive Director of Unseen, has commented this could be just the tip of the iceberg.

Although victims come from across the world, trafficking routes from Vietnam have been highlighted as a serious problem throughout the UK with nail bars being one of the biggest culprits.

In September the Anti-Slavery Commissioner report ‘Combating modern slavery experienced by Vietnamese nationals en route to, and within, the UK’, authored by Dr Daniel Silverstone and Dr Claire Brickell, reported that many nail salons run as cash only bars. The report found that one victim was forced to work seven days a week – from morning until 6pm or 7pm.

They were paid just £30 a week.

Human trafficking remains a worldwide issue and there are currently almost 21 million victims of forced labour according to Unseen – with 11.4 million being women and girls and 9.5 million being men and boys.

Do prices seem ‘too good to be true’?

Unseen are now sharing the tell tale signs of trafficking victims in nail bars to mark Anti-Slavery Day 2017.

Campaign manager Hannah Young says, “The success of Let’s Nail It! will lie with people who are going about their day as normal, and suddenly get a feeling that something they’ve seen isn’t quite right.”

The Let’s Nail It campaign is running from 16th to 23rd October.

Young adds, “Do prices seem ‘too good to be true’? Is the vibe you’re getting making you feel uncomfortable?

“If you can’t quite put your finger on it but you feel that some something isn’t right, you can report suspicions online at: www.modernslaveryhelpline.org/report or call the 24/7 confidential helpline on 08000 121700.