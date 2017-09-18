WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Rotting kitten corpse found in Aylesbury flat

A man has been disqualified from keeping animals for 10 years after nineteen cats - including one with a deep wound across his head - were rescued from poor conditions in his one-bedroom flat.

Mark Theed (DOB 6/1/1961), of Priory Crescent, in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (14 September) to be sentenced for seven offences under the Animal Welfare Act, which he pleaded guilty to at an earlier hearing.

The court heard that police attended Theed’s flat after reports that he was selling kittens in Aylesbury town centre. When they arrived they were so shocked by the animals’ living conditions that they contacted the RSPCA.

RSPCA inspector Jaime Godfrey said: “One of the cats, named Georgie, had a large, infected wound across his head as a result of fighting with one of the other cats. Because of the urine-soaked environment the wound hadn’t even started to heal and would have been very painful.

“There were lots of unneutered cats living in such a small space and fighting amongst them was bound to happen.

“The conditions were very unpleasant, the flat was extremely dirty and smelled very strongly of urine. The litter trays were filled with urine and there was also a rotting corpse of a kitten in the bathroom.”

As well as a 10-year ban on keeping animals, Theed was also ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

All of the cats were signed over into the RSPCA’s care and have been rehomed.

Georgie, had a large, infected wound across his head