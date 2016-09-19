Walkers raise funds for heart charity

Stewkley Walkers held a charity walk in aid of Cardiomyopathy UK on Wednesday, September 7.

Seventeen walkers completed part of the Figure-of-Eight and raised £301 for the charity which is also able to claim an additional £48 back from the Government because of the Gift Aid declarations made.

The weather was warm if overcast and drizzly for the walk which saw walkers pass through Bury Farm across the fields in a loop back up to High Street North where the group picked up the second loop by Cricketers Corner on the Cross Bucks Way.

The rest of the party continued through the fields stopping at Foxhole Spinney with views towards Milton Keynes.

Walkers continued down through the nature reserve and recreation ground back to The Swan for lunch.

The walkers wish to express their gratitude to new landlord Jim Woolley and his daughter Rachel for serving them a complimentary lunch.

Co-leader Lindsay Keen said: “Many thanks to all who walked and donated and those who were unable to walk but also made donations.”