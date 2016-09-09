Walk the MS mile returns after last year’s £70k fundraiser

Walk the MS Mile makes a return this month after raising £70,000 at its first event last year.

The Chilterns MS Centre in Wendover launched Walk the MS Mile last year during its 30-year celebrations of supporting people with multiple sclerosis.

Walk the MS Mile 2015

Each day in September they walked a sponsored mile in a different location and this year there are five events, ending in Aylesbury on Saturday, September 24.

Aylesbury resident Lois Macbeth has been receiving treatment at the centre for 21 years since her diagnosis. She will be walking her local MS mile to raise money for what she describes as “a wonderful place full of really friendly staff and brilliant volunteers” that has helped her manage her symptoms through hydrotherapy, reflexology and physiotherapy.

She said: “I have received so much good advice that stopped me feeling afraid. The centre is a very upbeat and a cheery place to go, we are so lucky to have this on our doorstep.”

The centre treats MS symptoms such as stiffness, weakness, fatigue and mobility issues, for 330 people like Lois every week. As an independent charity, fundraising events such as Walk the MS Mile are vital to enable it to continue providing physio, hydro, oxygen, complementary and occupational therapies, support not available to people with MS on the NHS.

Another walker will be Rachel Britnell, who was diagnosed with MS in 2008, and who is supporting the event in Thame on Tuesday, September 20, starting at the town’s Citizens Advice Bureau at 11am.

The mum of two teenagers, from Towersey, said: “I found it extremely hard to accept the diagnosis and I think it was the future which scared me the most. I attend the centre regularly and it provides me with the emotional support, care and understanding I need to stay positive, enjoy life and look forward to the future. Without the centre’s support I think life would look very different for me.”

Visit http://walkthemsmile16.everydayhero.com/uk/rachel-britnell

Other walks include Berkhamsted on Wednesday, September 21 and Buckingham on Friday, September 23.

If you could Walk the MS Mile to help the centre reach their £15,000 sponsorship target you can pre-register for the walks at www.chilternsmscentre.org

Or just turn up on Saturday, September 24 outside the Hale Leys shopping centre in Aylesbury, opposite the Exchange Street car park, at 10.30am ready to start the walk at 11am.