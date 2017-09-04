Waddesdon festival leaves a real sharp taste in the mouth!

Waddesdon Manor held its annual chilli festival over the weekend of September 2 and 3.

More than 10,000 people visited the festival which had a real hot and spicy flavour to it over the course of the two days.

Waddesdon Manor's chilli festival

Some of the hottest chilli products on sale on the day were Jethro’s ‘Naga Fire’ sauce, Fat Man Chilli’s ‘Scorchio’ sauce and the Chilli Alchemist’s range of spicy sauces.

As well as plenty of stalls showcasing chilli, many other foods were available to sample including pies, cheeses, frozen yogurt and various hot takeaway food.

A Waddesdon Manor spokesman said: “We had a very good turnout - even better than 2016.

“There were 70 stalls this year meaning the event was on a much larger scale.

Face-painting at Waddesdon Manor's chilli festival

“One of the highlights of the day was a performance from Latin musical band Latin Fiesta.”