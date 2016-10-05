Vote for your Pub of the Year

We are looking to find the best Pub of 2016.
We all have different ideas of a perfect pub. Cosy traditional ale house; comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint.
We have drawn up a nominations list of pubs that will compete for the title of Pub of the Year 2016. Entries will be printed in the Bucks Herald for two weeks where you can then vote for your favourite to appear as a finalist.
To vote from the list, simply return the coupon on the page in the paper, stating the full name and address of the Pub you wish to vote for.
Closing date for nominations is 10am, Friday, October 21, 2016.
Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Hand delivered coupons to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.
The full list of pubs
Bell Hotel, 40 Market Sq, Aylesbury
Dairy Maid, Dunsham Lane, Aylesbury
Dinton Hermit, Water Lane, Aylesbury
Farmers Bar at the Kings Head, Kings Head Passage, Market Square, Aylesbury
Honey Bee, Trenchard St, Aylesbury
Hop Pole, 83 Bicester Road, Aylesbury
Horse & Jokey, Buckingham Rd, Aylesbury
Rose & Crown, The Green, Wingrave, Aylesbury
Table Table, Charter 2, Rimmington Way, Aylesbury
The Aristocrat, 1-5 Wendover Rd, Aylesbury
The Barn Hulcott, Hulcott Lane, Aylesbury
The Bell, 29 Lower Rd, Aylesbury
The Bricklayers Arms, 19 Walton Terrace, Walton St, Aylesbury
The Broad Leys, 8 Wendover Road, Aylesbury
The Bugle Horn, Oxford Rd, Aylesbury
The Chandos Arms, 1 Main Street, Weston Turville, Aylesbury
The Chequers Inn, 35 Church Lane, Weston Turville, Aylesbury
The Cotton Wheel, Jackson Rd, Aylesbury
The Crown, Spurt St, Aylesbury
The Dog House, Broughton Crossing, Aylesbury
The Firecrest, London Road, Aylesbury
The Five Bells, 40 Main St, Aylesbury
The Five Elms, Stockaway, Weedon, Aylesbury
The Green Man, 32 Market Square, Aylesbury
The Harrow, 4 Cambridge St, Aylesbury
The Kings Head, 52 High Street, Aylesbury
The Kingsbury, 17 Kingsbury Court, Kingsbury Square, Aylesbury
The Old Millwrights Arms, 83 Walton Rd, Aylesbury
The Pack Horse, 29 Tring Rd, Wendover, Aylesbury
The Partridge Inn, 50 Green End, Aylesbury
The Plough, Tring Road, Aylesbury
The Plough at Cadsden, Casden Road, Princes Risborough , Aylesbury
The Queens Head , 9 High Street, Wing, Leighton Buzzard
The Queens Head Public House, 1 Temple Sq, Aylesbury
The Red Lion, 68 Aylesbury Road, Bierton, Aylesbury
The Shoulder of Mutton, 20 Pound St, Wendover, Aylesbury
The Unicorn, High Street, Cublington, Leighton Buzzard
The Weavers, Park Street, Aylesbury
The White Swan, 3 Walton St, Aylesbury
The White Swan, 10 High St, Aylesbury
The White Swan, 18 High St, Wendover, Aylesbury
The Woolpack, 21 Risborough Road, Aylesbury
Watermead Inn, 10 Lakeside, Aylesbury