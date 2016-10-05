Vote for your Pub of the Year

We are looking to find the best Pub of 2016.

We all have different ideas of a perfect pub. Cosy traditional ale house; comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint.

We have drawn up a nominations list of pubs that will compete for the title of Pub of the Year 2016. Entries will be printed in the Bucks Herald for two weeks where you can then vote for your favourite to appear as a finalist.

To vote from the list, simply return the coupon on the page in the paper, stating the full name and address of the Pub you wish to vote for.

Closing date for nominations is 10am, Friday, October 21, 2016.

Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Hand delivered coupons to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

The full list of pubs

Bell Hotel, 40 Market Sq, Aylesbury

Dairy Maid, Dunsham Lane, Aylesbury

Dinton Hermit, Water Lane, Aylesbury

Farmers Bar at the Kings Head, Kings Head Passage, Market Square, Aylesbury

Honey Bee, Trenchard St, Aylesbury

Hop Pole, 83 Bicester Road, Aylesbury

Horse & Jokey, Buckingham Rd, Aylesbury

Rose & Crown, The Green, Wingrave, Aylesbury

Table Table, Charter 2, Rimmington Way, Aylesbury

The Aristocrat, 1-5 Wendover Rd, Aylesbury

The Barn Hulcott, Hulcott Lane, Aylesbury

The Bell, 29 Lower Rd, Aylesbury

The Bricklayers Arms, 19 Walton Terrace, Walton St, Aylesbury

The Broad Leys, 8 Wendover Road, Aylesbury

The Bugle Horn, Oxford Rd, Aylesbury

The Chandos Arms, 1 Main Street, Weston Turville, Aylesbury

The Chequers Inn, 35 Church Lane, Weston Turville, Aylesbury

The Cotton Wheel, Jackson Rd, Aylesbury

The Crown, Spurt St, Aylesbury

The Dog House, Broughton Crossing, Aylesbury

The Firecrest, London Road, Aylesbury

The Five Bells, 40 Main St, Aylesbury

The Five Elms, Stockaway, Weedon, Aylesbury

The Green Man, 32 Market Square, Aylesbury

The Harrow, 4 Cambridge St, Aylesbury

The Kings Head, 52 High Street, Aylesbury

The Kingsbury, 17 Kingsbury Court, Kingsbury Square, Aylesbury

The Old Millwrights Arms, 83 Walton Rd, Aylesbury

The Pack Horse, 29 Tring Rd, Wendover, Aylesbury

The Partridge Inn, 50 Green End, Aylesbury

The Plough, Tring Road, Aylesbury

The Plough at Cadsden, Casden Road, Princes Risborough , Aylesbury

The Queens Head , 9 High Street, Wing, Leighton Buzzard

The Queens Head Public House, 1 Temple Sq, Aylesbury

The Red Lion, 68 Aylesbury Road, Bierton, Aylesbury

The Shoulder of Mutton, 20 Pound St, Wendover, Aylesbury

The Unicorn, High Street, Cublington, Leighton Buzzard

The Weavers, Park Street, Aylesbury

The White Swan, 3 Walton St, Aylesbury

The White Swan, 10 High St, Aylesbury

The White Swan, 18 High St, Wendover, Aylesbury

The Woolpack, 21 Risborough Road, Aylesbury

Watermead Inn, 10 Lakeside, Aylesbury