A quartet of Aylesbury businesses clubbed together to give a new look to a garden at Aylesbury’s Whiteleaf Centre.

Staff from Tesco, Homebase, B&Q and B&M volunteered their time, and the businesses provided items which would help keep the garden looking fresh.

The garden is next to the centre’s Opal Ward so patients will benefit from the new look green space.

