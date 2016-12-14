VIDEO: Meet the Tesco 'Smile Squad'

Tesco Smile Squad drops in on a few lucky charities this week..

Tesco Mobile surprised some lucky local charities this week in Bucks.

Gifts included Christmas hampers and donations to thank them for their hard work throughout the year, and to spread some festive cheer.

The suprises were part of a project from Tesco mobile's 'Smile Squad' - where employees visited worthy charities and causes with some surprises, and donations, to help put a smile on their face this Christmas.

The Smile Squad visited the following charities in Buckinghamshire:

· Stokenchurch Dog Rescue, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire

· Child Bereavement Charity Head Office, Wycombe Road, Saunderton, Buckinghamshire

· Cancer Research UK charity shop, Church Street, High Wycombe

· RSPCA, High Street, Chesham