VIDEO: Fire services called to blaze outside Cotton Wheel pub

The fire service were called to attend a flaming car on Jackson Road

Fire services were dispatched to a blaze as a Citroen C3 burst into flames outside the Cotton Wheel pub.

The fire took place at 11:30 this morning.

The road into the estate was blocked while fire services extinguished the flames.

A passerby, who did not wish to be named, said: "I saw this car pull in with smoke billowing from the front - so I flagged them down and told him to get out of the car, it's on fire!"

Several loud bangs were heard as small explosions took place in the car bonnet.

The flames spread to nearby foliage which caused a huge plume of black smoke.

Bucks fire quickly attended the scene to extinguish the flames.

The road into the estate is still open, but the parking for the estate is now closed.

A comment from Bucks Fire has been requested.

More on this as we get it.