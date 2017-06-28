VIDEO: Aylesbury's own country and western stars release album

Well Nashville Tennessee may be 4,148 miles away - but that's not stopping our local country and western stars.

Aylesbury acoustic duo A Little Bit Country have just released their debut album Whiskey and Wine, after 18 months of hard work in the studio.

And the band have kept their feet firmly on the ground - the album was exclusively released to fans at a very special hometown show in Aylesbury in May - before anyone else got a sniff of the record.

After signing to BFS Records in the summer of 2015, the duo have been working tirelessly recording the album along with building a strong and ever growing fan base, performing at shows around the UK and beyond, including a tour of Nashville at the end of 2016. The pair will be returning to Music City in November 2017.

Paul Adams and Harriet Stewart gave their fans a taste of their album when they released their single Shot At Loving You back in October 2016. The single was met with a great response, receiving a host of positive reviews and multiple radio plays worldwide. And the figures speak for themselves - in early June the single had achieved 88,000 plays on Spotify alone and the band are already seeing Whiskey & Wine receive the same great response.

The album is available on CD from their website www.albcountry.co.uk and in digital format from iTunes, Amazon and other online music stores.