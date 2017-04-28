VIDEO: A fantastic circus is in Aylesbury until Monday

Dazzling displays of acrobatics are taking place in Aylesbury over the Bank Holiday weekend as Circus Fantasia have come to town.

The show features juniors from the Hungarian state circus performing their springboard act, plus an aerial net, hand voltage acrobats, hula-hoops, chair-balancing, the aerial umbrella, dancing water fountains, flying aces and the Spanish rivelinos clowns.

Circus Fantasia performing in Aylesbury last night

The shows last two hours and take place today (Friday) at 5pm and 7.45pm, Saturday and Sunday at 2pm and 5pm and Monday at 1pm and 4pm.

It takes place at the Watermead circus site on the A413.

Prices range from £10 to £17 for adults and £8 to £15 for children.

Tickets are available from the circus ticket office on the site which is open daily from 10am or by calling 0844 888 9991.

One local resident who attended the show last night (Thursday) said: “I can’t believe that such amazing acts are on show right on our doorstep in Aylesbury.

“It’s the kind of thing you’d see on Britain’s Got Talent, only better.”