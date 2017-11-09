VIDEO: 80 year old Lucy Lester will Skydive to raise charity cash

Proving that the sky really is the limit for anyone, Wing resident Lucy Lester will jump from a plane high above the Namibian desert the day before her 80th birthday in December.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and if I don’t do it now I might never do it,” Lucy says. “I’m doing a tandem skydive which means I’m strapped to a young man and jumping out of a plane which will be at about ten thousand feet in the desert in Namibia which is where we lived for thirty years.”

Proving that the sky really is the limit for anyone, Wing resident Lucy Lester will jump from a plane high above the Namibian desert the day before her 80th birthday in December.

As well as being a personal challenge, Lucy is using the occasion to raise money for Florence Nightingale Hospice, a cause close to her heart. “I used to be a volunteer at Florence Nightingale Hospice and I did five Midnight Walks, which I’m not able to do now, but I am able to do a tandem skydive! So all the funds raised will go to the Hospice,” she explains.

“In my dreams I’d like to raise £1,500, but to be realistic, well, we’re up to eight hundred at the moment, so all contributions, small or big, are very welcome.”

The day after her adrenalin-filled feat on 28th December, Lucy will celebrate her 80th birthday at a party with all her family around her, as she has two married children and four grandchildren still living in Namibia. “The skydiving business is run by our son-in-law but he’s not taking me down because he didn’t think it would be a good idea! All the family will be out there, hopefully to greet me with big smiles when I hit the ground,” she says.

If you would like to support Lucy’s fundraising, she has a justgiving page at:

https://www.justgiving.com/lucynowornever

