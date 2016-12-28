Van overturns in smash on Buckingham road

A two vehicle crash closed the Buckingham road close to Whitchurch this morning.

A white transit van and a car were involved in the smash and the van was seen to have come to rest on its roof.

An onlooker who contacted this newspaper said that road conditions on the stretch were icy this morning, but police remain at the scene carrying out investigations.

The road was closed directly after the incident, but has since been reopened.

It is not yet known whether anyone was injured.

More to come as we get it.